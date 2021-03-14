Henderson pedestrian critically hurt after hit-and-run

A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in Henderson.

Emergency responders were called around 7:15 p.m. to the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway near Sunset Road after a woman was struck by a vehicle, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Investigators believe the woman was struck by a dark colored SUV that initially pulled over but then drove away from the scene, police said.

Police suspect the SUV will be heavily damaged on the front right.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where she remained in critical condition, police said.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours, and the investigation remained active.

