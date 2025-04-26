Henderson pedestrian dies in crash on Boulder Highway

A pedestrian died one day after a crash in Henderson.

A pedestrian died after a crash in Henderson on Thursday night.

The collision happened at 8:20 p.m. in the area of Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway Avenue, Henderson police said.

In a statement, police said “a black Mercedes, traveling northbound on Boulder Highway, collided with a pedestrian who was crossing eastbound across Boulder Highway outside of a designated crosswalk.

”The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

On Friday, Henderson police said “they were notified that the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries. Speed and impairment are not considered to be factors in this incident.”

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as the fifth accident-related fatality for 2025.