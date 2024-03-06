Henderson pedestrian killed in early morning crash

Henderson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash.

Henderson police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the authorities were dispatched to the area of S. Eastern Avenue and E. Richmar Avenue in response to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, Henderson police said.

The department advised that preliminarily, speed and impairment are unknown factors.