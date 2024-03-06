55°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Henderson pedestrian killed in early morning crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 5:01 am
 
Henderson police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the authorities were dispatched to the area of S. Eastern Avenue and E. Richmar Avenue in response to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, Henderson police said.

The department advised that preliminarily, speed and impairment are unknown factors.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas police say racing, impairment factors of fatal south valley crash
Las Vegas police say racing, impairment factors of fatal south valley crash
Las Vegas’ first regulated cannabis lounge serves THC-infused cocktails
Las Vegas’ first regulated cannabis lounge serves THC-infused cocktails
Retired North Las Vegas police K9 dies just shy of 12th birthday
Retired North Las Vegas police K9 dies just shy of 12th birthday
Free tickets offered for Las Vegas police’s annual K-9 trials event
Free tickets offered for Las Vegas police’s annual K-9 trials event
Henderson animal shelter resumes ‘limited’ dog adoptions
Henderson animal shelter resumes ‘limited’ dog adoptions
Girl, 15, dies after crash in west Henderson
Girl, 15, dies after crash in west Henderson