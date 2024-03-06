Henderson pedestrian killed in early morning crash
Henderson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash.
The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the authorities were dispatched to the area of S. Eastern Avenue and E. Richmar Avenue in response to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, Henderson police said.
The department advised that preliminarily, speed and impairment are unknown factors.