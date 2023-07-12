Henderson pet owners will be able to pay for pet licenses online

The Henderson City Council approved a technology agreement with PetData Inc. for online pet licenses and other support services at the meeting.

Henderson pet owners will soon be able to register their pets more easily under a new technology agreement approved Tuesday by the City Council.

The agreement with PetData Inc. will allow for online pet licenses and other support services, according to the council meeting agenda. The city will pay PetData Inc. $190,000 over the next three years as part of the agreement.

Pet owners with a dog, cat or ferret older than three months in Henderson have to buy a pet license from the city, within a month after the animal turns three months old or after they bring the animal into the city, according to the Henderson website.

Before the agreement, the only way to pay for pet licenses was by mail or in person at the city’s animal care and control office or at City Hall.

Now pet owners will be able to pay for pet licenses online at the PetData Inc. website, according to the council item summary.

Pet licenses cost $10 for spayed and neutered animals and $25 for animals that are not spayed or neutered, according to the Henderson website.

Owners also have to have proof of rabies shots for their pets that don’t expire in the next six months, according to the city website. For animals that are not spayed or neutered, owners need a breeder permit and the pet needs to be microchipped.

