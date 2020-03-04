Henderson plans police substation; exact location unknown

Henderson announced Feb. 25 that it plans a new police substation and included a map of the area, but officials haven’t disclosed the exact location or when the substation will open.

A new police substation is planned for west Henderson.

The city made the announcement Feb. 25 on Twitter and included a map of the area, but the post was scant on details. City and police officials haven’t disclosed the exact location or when the substation will open.

“If you live in West Henderson, a new police substation is coming your way!” the city wrote on Twitter. “Currently, the West Police substation off of Green Valley Parkway is the closest. The new substation will mean faster response times and better service.”

The Henderson Police Department referred a Review-Journal inquiry about the project to the city’s public information office.

City spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in an email to the Review-Journal: “The location is in the same general area as Haas Automation but there are no exact cross streets and we are at the beginning of the design process.”

Haas Automation bought 279 acres of city-owned land south of Henderson Executive Airport for nearly $27.4 million, and the sale closed in November 2019.