Henderson plasma drive seeks donors who have recovered from COVID-19

Vitalant, a nonprofit community blood provider, will host a convalescent plasma drive on Monday in Henderson, targeting individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The drive will collect plasma from those who have recovered with a goal of helping people critically ill with the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. Antibodies in the plasma may help boost the response of an individual’s immune system.

The blood drive will be held at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, in Henderson.

The eligibility requirements to donate include the following:

— Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test.

— Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days.

— Meeting all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma.

Those who meet the eligibility criteria may apply to donate through the Vitalant website at Vitalant.org/covidfree. For more information, call 866-CV-PLSMA (866-287-5762).

