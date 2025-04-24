Henderson police announce death of 2-year-old K9 officer

A 2-year-old K9 officer with the Henderson Police Department has died, the agency announced in a post on social media.

According to Henderson police, K9 Rado, a black Belgian Malinois born on April 14, 2023, joined the department in July 2024 from Gold Coast K9 in California.

Police said in the post that K9 Rado was taken into emergency surgery after falling ill. “Despite the best efforts to save him, he passed away due to complications from surgery.”

The department said that although Rado’s time with the agency was brief at just nine months, the K9 officer “made a lasting impact.”

“Whether it was a 4am callout or a routine patrol, Rado met every shift with excitement, literally jumping with all four paws off the ground when he saw his handler in uniform,” police said.

The department said that Rado served as a patrol service dog alongside his handler, Officer J. Kneynsberg.

When he was off duty, police said Rado was affectionate and easygoing.

“He never left his handler’s side and was always ready for a neck scratch or head pat,” police said. “He was not just a working dog — he was a companion, a teammate, and a friend.”

While working with the department, police said Rado was “directly responsible for five peaceful surrenders, including two instances where he successfully located fleeing suspects.”