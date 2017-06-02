Henderson police chief, deputy chief voluntarily separate from city amid investigation

Former Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers, left, and Former Henderson Deputy Chief Bobby Long, right (Las Vegas Review-Journal/City of Henderson)

Todd Peters has been named acting police chief by the city of Henderson. (City of Henderson)

In this March 31, 2014 file photo, Henderson Police Chief Patrick E. Moers speaks during an interview at Henderson Police Station. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Henderson Deputy Chief Bobby Long (Courtesy/City of Henderson)

Former Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers and Deputy Chief Bobby Long are no longer associated with the city, officials announced in an email sent at 5:02 p.m. Thursday.

The after-hours announcement came two weeks after the city of Henderson named Todd Peters acting police chief amid an internal investigation into former chief Moers.

“Henderson residents can be confident in the new leadership of their police department,” City Manager Bob Murnane said in the email announcement Thursday, adding that Moers and Long had “voluntarily separated from the City of Henderson.”

Early last month, then-chief Moers was put under internal investigation shortly after he sent out mailers to local business owners promoting a foundation that he called the department’s only authorized fundraising group.

In the mailer, Moers said the foundation, Friends of the Henderson Police Department, was created by “business owners in our community.” In April, according to the foundation’s website, its advisory board was composed of seven members of the Henderson Police Department, including Moers, Long and police Capt. Wade Seekatz.

The investigation was launched shortly after Mayor-elect Debra March saw the mailer, which included Moers’ photo and an image of a Henderson police badge.

“If it’s a ‘friends of’ organization, then generally it’s run by the department’s friends,” March told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last month, when asked about the degree of separation between the foundation and the department. “I had concerns when I saw the mailer.”

It’s unclear whether the Moers investigation is solely related to the probe of the foundation. Both March and Henderson spokesman David Cherry had not returned requests for comment as of 7 p.m.

On May 18, Peters was named acting police chief. At the time, Moers’ employment status remained unclear.

“Acting Police Chief Todd Peters has 24 years of experience on the job in Henderson and the men and women of the Henderson Police Department are dedicated to protecting and serving our community,” Murnane said in the email Thursday. “Our city’s leaders are 100 percent behind these highly-skilled law enforcement officers and we know how hard they work to keep Henderson families safe.”

When reached by phone late Thursday, Peters declined comment. As of Thursday, the department’s deputy chief position remained vacant.

Moers had served as police chief of Henderson, the second-largest city in Nevada, since 2012, and he had been with the department for more than 25 years. He began his career with the city as a patrol officer in 1991.

Peters joined the force in 1994 and has held a variety of leadership roles. He was promoted to captain in 2011 and was named deputy chief in 2012.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Sandy Lopez contributed. Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.