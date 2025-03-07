Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick is out

Hollie Chadwick is out as Henderson’s police chief, according to an email obtained by the Review-Journal on Thursday.

Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick stands at attention as the colors are presented during the grand opening ceremonies and open house of the new Henderson West Police Substation on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson .(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The email, sent from Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause to Henderson Police Department employees, said Chadwick “chose not to negotiate the terms” of a proposed separation agreement that was offered by the city.

In mid-February, according to sources, Chadwick was placed on leave and told to resign or be fired by Thursday. The city later confirmed the deadline, but has released no information on the reasons behind the leave of absence.

The move sparked tension among elected officials after Councilwoman Carrie Cox offered support for Chadwick and expressed disappointment with how the city handled the chief’s suspension.

An online petition to reinstate Chadwick has garnered more than 1,800 signatures, while dozens voiced support for her at recent council meetings. Some supporters wore t-shirts that read “I STAND WITH CHIEF CHADWICK” at the meetings.

Since February, City officials have said nothing except that Chadwick was on leave, though she’s still a city employee. City leaders have said the situation is a personnel matter.

Chadwick has bumped heads with police union leaders. According to union documents, Chadwick was accused of “union busting” activities that took place in 2024.

Chadwick, who joined the Henderson Police Department in 2002, was appointed chief of police on May 1, 2023, according to the City of Henderson website. Her biography page states that she was the first female commander to oversee a SWAT team in Nevada.

Repeated efforts to reach Chadwick directly have been unsuccessful.

