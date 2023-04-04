Henderson Police Department honors officers, others during ceremony

The Police Department said it gave awards to more than 80 officers, staff and civilians for “going above and beyond the call of duty.”

Henderson Interim Police Chief Michael Blow (center) stands with officers Ramon Martin del Campo (left) and Austin Church (right) who received awards at the department's annual awards ceremony Thursday. (Henderson Police Department)

Officers Emont Duncan (left) and Patrick McCarrick (right) pose for a photo with Henderson Interim Police Chief Michael Blow during the department's annual awards ceremony held Thursday. (Henderson Police Department)

Officers Patrick McCarrick and Emont Duncan received Officer of the Year honors at the Henderson Police Department’s annual awards ceremony last week.

The department praised both recipients in a news release Monday.

McCarrick “dedicated himself to improving the department’s digital platforms for enhanced radio communications critical to public and officer safety,” the release said. Duncan’s work for the Police Athletic League “has helped grow the program and allowed for increased mentorship opportunities between Henderson police officers and youth within the community.”

The honors, given during a ceremony held Thursday at the Dragon Ridge Country Club, also included lifesaving, unit citations, exemplary service, distinguished service and other awards.

Recipients of the Lifesaving Award included officers Ramon Martin del Campo and Austin Church, who were credited with saving a person’s life who indicating they planned to jump from a freeway overpass. Communications Operator Gina Bermejo received the award for helping a caller perform CPR on her father, who was not breathing.

