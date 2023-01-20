40°F
Henderson

Henderson Police Department to hold open house Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2023 - 9:30 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Henderson Police Department is hosting an open house at one of its stations this Saturday.

Henderson’s North Area Command is opening its North Community Police Station to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The free event will include refreshments.

People who attend will be able to tour the station, meet officers and watch demonstrations from K-9, SWAT and the motorcycle unit. The department’s office of public information said attendees “will also be able to hear first-hand all that the department is doing for public safety in the community.”

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and Councilwoman Carrie Cox will also be at the event.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

