Henderson

Henderson police discover body during burglary call

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2021 - 10:32 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police discovered a body while investigating a burglary on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Aspen Peak Loop, near Boulder Highway and South Broadbent Road, after a report of a burglary.

Inside, officers found a “deceased individual,” according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

It remains unclear if the death was related to the reported burglary. Police did not immediately provide more details late Tuesday.

The name of the person who died as well as their cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

