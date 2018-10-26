Henderson police investigate after man’s body found in desert

Henderson Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in a desert area off Boulder Highway.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in a desert area off Boulder Highway.

About 7 a.m. someone called police to report a possible body in a desert area between Frontage Road and Boulder Highway, near Major Avenue, Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena said.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body of a man in his 60s, Pena said. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man, and determine his cause and manner of death.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

36.0258034,-114.9689541