Henderson police investigate after ‘suspicious’ deaths of 2 children

Police are investigating after two children died following a reported medical emergency in Henderson late Monday. Their deaths “appear to be suspicious in nature,” police said.

Henderson officers and firefighters responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place for the reported medical emergency.

Arriving first responders determined the children were “beyond assistance” and pronounced dead at the scene, Henderson police spokesman Alan Olvera said in an email.

No further information on the circumstances of the initial call were released late Monday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the children who died, police said.

Authorities continue to investigate, Olvera said, calling it an active scene.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.