Henderson police investigate medical episode situation

Henderson police on Saturday morning are investigating a scene near Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 6:50 a.m. to the 400 block of North Boulder Highway and receiving report of a “medical/fire incident,” the Henderson Police Department said in an emailed statement.

Two men were found with “possible medical episodes,” police said.

Officers were continuing to investigate as of about 9:30 a.m. The department advised people to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

