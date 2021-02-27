Henderson police investigate medical episode situation
Henderson police on Saturday morning are investigating a scene near Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway.
Officers were called about 6:50 a.m. to the 400 block of North Boulder Highway and receiving report of a “medical/fire incident,” the Henderson Police Department said in an emailed statement.
Two men were found with “possible medical episodes,” police said.
Officers were continuing to investigate as of about 9:30 a.m. The department advised people to avoid the area.
Further information was not immediately available.
