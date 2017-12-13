Henderson police investigate SUV-versus-pedestrian crash

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating an SUV-versus-pedestrian crash Tuesday night.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. on reports of the crash at Green Valley Parkway and Legacy Drive, near Warm Springs Road, Henderson police spokesman Rod Peña said.

Peña said a man in his early 30s tried crossing a street outside of a crosswalk and was hit by a Dodge Durango. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in an unknown condition, although Peña said Henderson’s serious crash investigators were responding.

The Durango driver was cooperating with police and didn’t show signs of impairment, Pena said.

Police shut down the northbound lanes of Green Valley Parkway at Silver Springs Parkway while they investigated.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Green Valley Parkway and Legacy Drive, Henderson, NV