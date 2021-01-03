Henderson police investigating crash involving vehicle, pedestrian

It happened at 7 p.m. in the area of North Major Avenue and South Boulder Highway, police said in a statement Saturday.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson police and fire departments have responded to an “Auto Pedestrian accident” that happened at 7 p.m. in the area of North Major Avenue and South Boulder Highway, police said in a statement Saturday.

Officials are warning motorists to avoid the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.