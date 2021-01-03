40°F
Henderson

Henderson police investigating crash involving vehicle, pedestrian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2021 - 7:44 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2021 - 7:48 pm
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Henderson police and fire departments have responded to an “Auto Pedestrian accident” that happened at 7 p.m. in the area of North Major Avenue and South Boulder Highway, police said in a statement Saturday.

Officials are warning motorists to avoid the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

