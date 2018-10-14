Henderson police investigating double homicide at home

Henderson police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man and a woman were found dead during a police welfare check Friday night.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man and a woman were found dead during a police welfare check Friday night.

Officers found the man and woman while conducting a welfare check about 10 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Forest Street, near Major Avenue and Warm Springs Road, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

The initial investigation showed the victims may have suffered head injuries. Police are investigating the deaths as a homicide, but a motive had not been found as of Saturday night, police said Saturday.

The victims’ names, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A neighbor who declined to give her name said she saw police activity at the house from Friday night to Saturday afternoon. She said there were about 13 police cars, as well as a firetruck and an ambulance.

“It’s been very, very busy,” she said.

The man and woman’s deaths mark the 13th and 14th homicide in Henderson during 2018, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Police Department at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.043914, -114.962743