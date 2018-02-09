Henderson police investigating possible murder-suicide

Henderson police are investigating an possible murder-suicide Friday morning at Parkway Townhomes, 2675 Windmill Parkway.

Henderson police investigate a possible murder-suicide at Parkway Homes, 2675 Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police and fire responded to the report of a possible murder-suicide at Parkway Homes, 2675 Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police investigate a possible murder-suicide at Parkway Homes, 2675 Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police investigate a possible murder-suicide at Parkway Homes, 2675 Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police and fire responded to the report of a possible murder-suicide at Parkway Homes, 2675 Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating a possible murder-suicide Friday morning at Parkway Townhomes, 2675 Windmill Parkway.

Police received a call around 5:30 a.m., Henderson police spokesman Scott Williams said. Police entered an apartment and found a man and a woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

About 12 police vehicles responded to the complex at Windmill Parkway and North Pecos Road.

Police said more information will be released Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0336 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com.Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

2675 Windmill Parkway, henderson, nv