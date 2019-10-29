Henderson police locate 15-year-old girl reported missing

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police have recovered the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday.

Spokesman Rod Pena said just after 5 p.m. that Maria McDonald had been recovered and was on her way home safely.

She had been reported missing Monday afternoon, after she was last seen at Foothill High School.

