Henderson police looking for car tied to suspicious death in Las Vegas

The four-door dark blue 2003 Honda Accord has a sunroof, lightly tinted windows and a gas tank flap doesn’t close. The Nevada license plate is 061UKC.

The police are seeking the car after discovering a dead body Dec. 1 in the rear of a closed business in the 700 block of South Racetrack Road. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information connected to this case may call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

