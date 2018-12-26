Henderson police looking for missing man with autism

The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who has been diagnosed with autism.

(Henderson Police Department)

Gregory Coxaj was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Christsmas Day in the area of the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 North Arroyo Grande Blvd.

Coxaj has no known access to any vehicle and is likely on foot, according to news release from Henderson police.

He has diminished communication ability and might not be able to communicate when contacted and may run away, police said.

Gregory is 5-feet, 6-inches and about 140 pounds.

Please call 911 if Gregory has been seen or located.