Henderson police motorcyclist injured in crash with vehicle

A Henderson motorcycle police officer who was injured in a collision Tuesday afternoon is expected to survive.

The Henderson Police Department was called about 4:05 p.m. to the intersection of North Green Valley Parkway and Ramrod Avenue for reports of an officer down. The crash involved the officer’s motorcycle and a vehicle, police said.

“I’m happy to report it looks like minor injuries,” department spokesman Scott Williams said just before 6 p.m.

Williams said the officer “hit his head” in the collision and was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The vehicle’s female driver was uninjured.

The initial investigation at the scene showed the driver of the vehicle, who is in her mid-20s, was turning onto Green Valley Parkway from Ramrod Avenue and failed to yield to the officer. The intersection has no traffic lights, Williams said.

The woman volunteered to have her blood drawn to test for impairment. Police said it’s too early to determine from the test whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Charges against the woman have not been filed “at this point,” but the crash will remain under investigation, Williams said.

