Henderson police officer hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

The officer was in his squad car while investigating a crash when it was hit by another vehicle at about 8 a.m. near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road.

A Henderson Police vehicle is inspected at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road. The officer was transported to the hospital. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson police officer was struck by a car as he was investigating a crash Tuesday morning.

Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said at about 8 a.m., the officer was investigating a crash at Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road. The officer was in his vehicle when it was struck by another car, Pena said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, but it was not immediately clear how serious his injuries were.

The area was closed to traffic while police investigate, Pena said.

Further information was not immediately available.

