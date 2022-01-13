62°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Henderson

Henderson police officer strikes, kills pedestrian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 9:23 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2022 - 1:41 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson police officer struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night along Boulder Highway, authorities said.

The 57-year-old officer was driving south on Boulder Highway near Tulip Falls Drive in a marked 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe at 7:35 p.m. as a 40-year-old woman in dark clothing tried to cross “an unlit portion of the roadway and outside of a marked crosswalk,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Younger.

Boulder Highway was closed in both directions at North Gibson Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

No further details were provided, according to Younger.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Aaron Rodgers has high praise for Derek Carr
Raiders report: Aaron Rodgers has high praise for Derek Carr
2
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
3
Former ‘Le Reve’ music director dies at 47
Former ‘Le Reve’ music director dies at 47
4
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
5
Sisolak says state has ordered 500K at-home COVID tests
Sisolak says state has ordered 500K at-home COVID tests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST