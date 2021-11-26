Henderson police officers help homeless woman reunite with family

Henderson police officers helped a homeless woman reunite with family in Louisiana and meet her grandchildren for the first time.

Henderson police officers pose for a photo with Rose. (Henderson PD via Twitter)

The Henderson Police Department posted a video on Twitter about the philanthropic efforts of officers Sterling Candland, Carlos Chorens and others. The two met the homeless woman, identified in the video only by the name of Rose, while out on the beat in the city.

“She had a makeshift sling on her arm, said she had fractured her arm, didn’t have very many belongings except for a Bible, a few clothes and a suitcase,” one of the officers is heard saying.

As we give thanks this season, we share appreciation for our @HendersonNVPD officers, who helped reunite an elderly homeless woman with family all the way in Louisiana. Thanks to their help, she now lives in a loving home with her son and the grandchildren she never knew she had! pic.twitter.com/BFtsXv5TSd — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) November 24, 2021

Police then worked to try and help Rose. They found out she had been estranged from family, but they tracked down her son in Louisiana. The officers then bought her a plane ticket to meet with her son. She also met her grandsons for the first time.

“It’s really nice to have grandsons,” Rose said on the video. “I didn’t even know I had grandsons.”

