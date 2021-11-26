59°F
Henderson

Henderson police officers help homeless woman reunite with family

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2021 - 4:21 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2021 - 4:34 pm
Henderson police officers pose for a photo with Rose. (Henderson PD via Twitter)
Henderson police officers helped a homeless woman reunite with family in Louisiana and meet her grandchildren for the first time.

The Henderson Police Department posted a video on Twitter about the philanthropic efforts of officers Sterling Candland, Carlos Chorens and others. The two met the homeless woman, identified in the video only by the name of Rose, while out on the beat in the city.

“She had a makeshift sling on her arm, said she had fractured her arm, didn’t have very many belongings except for a Bible, a few clothes and a suitcase,” one of the officers is heard saying.

Police then worked to try and help Rose. They found out she had been estranged from family, but they tracked down her son in Louisiana. The officers then bought her a plane ticket to meet with her son. She also met her grandsons for the first time.

“It’s really nice to have grandsons,” Rose said on the video. “I didn’t even know I had grandsons.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

