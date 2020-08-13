Henderson police release bodycam video of shooting

Body-camera footage released Wednesday shows two Henderson police officers shoot at a man as he approached them with a knife Aug. 1.

A woman called the Henderson Police Department at 4:38 a.m. Aug. 1 to report a man who had fallen down in her driveway on Box Elder Way while holding a butcher knife, according to a 911 call released Wednesday by the department.

When officers arrived they found a 30- to 40-year-old man holding an 8-inch butcher knife and sitting on the sidewalk. Police can be heard in the body-camera footage asking the man to drop the knife dozens of times.

An officer initially used a stun on the man when he approached with the knife. But after he picked up the knife again, police fired at least six times, according to the video.

The man was expected to survive, police said Wednesday. The department has said the man would face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

The department has not identified the two officers but said they were placed on paid administrative leave.

