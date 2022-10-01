83°F
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2022 - 10:51 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police responded to an altercation Friday night involving multiple people.

At around 8:30 p.m., police and fire units responded to the 1200 block of West Warm Springs Road.

“Preliminary investigation determined that several subjects were reported to have been involved in an altercation and later observed running from the scene upon officers arriving on scene,” the Henderson Police Department said in a statement.

No one was injured, and police said reports of shots being fired were unfounded.

No arrests were made.

Residents took to social media Friday night reporting seeing teens running from Flip N Out Xtreme amusement center, 1235 W. Warm Springs Road. Some commented that they had heard a fight escalated to a shooting.

HPD released a statement around 9:50 p.m. saying those reports were unfounded.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

