Henderson police say camera not activated for officer who killed man

A Henderson man was shot to death by police after striking an officer with a BB gun, according to newly released footage from the department.

Henderson police released dash camera video from an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, on South Eastern Avenue in Henderson. (Henderson Police Department)

Police investigate an exchange of gunfire between an officer and a suspect Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, on South Eastern Avenue in Henderson. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New audio and video released this week by Henderson police showed a man was running from officers and pulling on door handles at a busy intersection before he was shot to death by police.

Jason Charles Dunkle, 50, of Henderson died Sept. 26 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot that morning near the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Police said at the time that Dunkle had been found with a BB gun.

A bartender at Born and Raised, 10050 S. Eastern Ave., had called police to report a suspicious man who the bartender felt was casing the bar with a gun on his hip, according to the 911 call released by Henderson police Monday.

Dunkle had already left the bar before the bartender called, and officers later found Dunkle nearby walking on a foot path near the busy intersection. Dashcam video also released Monday showed a police cruiser drive onto the path, as an officer yelled “Jason” and Dunkle took off running.

On police radio, officers said that they believed the bartender’s description of the suspicious man matched a report of an assault Henderson police had responded to the night before, but they did not elaborate further on the assault call.

Video from several police cars showed Dunkle attempting to pull on door handles of vehicles stopped at the intersection, but the shooting was not captured on video released by the department.

Deputy Chief Michael Blow said the body camera never activated on the officer who killed Dunkle. The officer, Glenn Morgon, yelled over the police radio that he had been struck and fired shots back. Police said at the time that Morgon was shot in the face, and that he was expected to recover.

