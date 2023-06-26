91°F
Henderson

Henderson police say man held gun to head before officer shot him

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2023 - 10:57 am
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A 53-year-old man who police say stole from a store then ran to a bus stop, held a gun to his own head, then pointed the firearm at police officers has been identified as the man shot dead by a Henderson officer on Saturday.

Steven Brucker was named by Henderson police as the man shot dead after the incident began to unfold at about 7:10 a.m. on the 200 block of West Sunset Road on Saturday.

Officer Tyler Travers was identified Monday as the officer who fired the shot, or shots, that killed Brucker. It wasn’t clear if Travers fired one or more shots Monday.

Travers has been employed with the Henderson Police Department since December 2017, and is currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

It’s the first police shooting of 2023 for the Henderson Police Department.

Travers has been put on routine administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

This is a developing news story. Check back for further information.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

