Henderson police say man was run over, injured by his vehicle

The incident occurred just before 1:35 p.m. on the 200 block of Mazatlan Street, near Windmill Parkway and North Arroyo Grande Boulevard, Henderson police said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 84-year-old man was hospitalized after he was run over by his vehicle Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred just before 1:35 p.m. on the 200 block of Mazatlan Street, near Windmill Parkway and North Arroyo Grande Boulevard, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said.

The man fell out of his Suzuki SUV and was struck, Pena said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and was in stable condition, Pena said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.