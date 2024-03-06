Henderson police say pedestrian killed in early morning crash

Henderson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

Henderson police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the authorities were dispatched to the area of S. Eastern Avenue and E. Richmar Avenue in response to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, Henderson police said.

The department advised that preliminarily, speed and impairment are unknown factors.

Northbound lanes on S. Eastern Avenue were closed from E. Richmar Drive to Candelaria Avenue while the investigation was underway.