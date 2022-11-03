56°F
Henderson police seek gold SUV in critical injury hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2022 - 3:24 pm
 
Updated November 3, 2022 - 3:40 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries early Thursday afternoon when struck by an SUV that left the collision scene.

Henderson police say they are seeking the driver of an older model gold SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, after the 1 p.m. collision on southbound Boulder Highway near Gibson Road.

The driver was described as a Black woman about 30 years of age with shoulder-length brown hair.

The vehicle has no plate, right front bumper damage, heavy windshield damage and is missing the right side mirror.

“It is undetermined whether the pedestrian will survive at this time,” police said in an email.

Southbound Boulder Highway at Gibson is expected to be closed for two to three hours for an investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Retailer Lululemon opened a new location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (C ...
Lululemon opens a store in Henderson
By / RJ

Popular retailer Lululmeon announced it would be having a grand opening Friday for its newest location at The District at Green Valley Ranch.

The new Henderson logo. (City of Henderson)
City of Henderson unveils new logo
By / RJ

In one of two versions of the new logo the letter “O” is a golden-yellow semicircle representative of how high the sun shines there, Assistant City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause recently told the Review-Journal.