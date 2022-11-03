Henderson police seek gold SUV in critical injury hit-and-run

Henderson police are seeking the driver of an older model gold SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, after a 1 p.m. collision Thursday on southbound Boulder Highway near Gibson Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries early Thursday afternoon when struck by an SUV that left the collision scene.

Henderson police say they are seeking the driver of an older model gold SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, after the 1 p.m. collision on southbound Boulder Highway near Gibson Road.

The driver was described as a Black woman about 30 years of age with shoulder-length brown hair.

The vehicle has no plate, right front bumper damage, heavy windshield damage and is missing the right side mirror.

“It is undetermined whether the pedestrian will survive at this time,” police said in an email.

Southbound Boulder Highway at Gibson is expected to be closed for two to three hours for an investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.