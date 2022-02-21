58°F
Henderson police seek help finding missing 11-year-old girl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2022 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated February 21, 2022 - 7:05 am
Ashlyn Sherre is about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 80 pounds. She was last seen the evening of Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, outside the family residence near the Green Valley area on the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway and South Gibson Road, police stated. (Henderson Police Department)
Ashlyn Sherre is about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 80 pounds. She was last seen the evening of Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, outside the family residence near the Green Valley area on the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway and South Gibson Road, police stated. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Ashlyn Sherre was last seen Saturday evening outside the family residence near the Green Valley area on the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway and South Gibson Road, police stated in a Sunday news release.

She is described as 4-foot-8, 80 pounds with green eyes and black hair with green tint mixed in. She was wearing a dark short sleeve short, purple skirt, black fishnet stockings and black boots.

The girl was being considered a voluntary runaway.

Anyone with information may contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or 3-1-1.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

