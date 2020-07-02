Henderson police seek help finding missing 79-year-old man
Jimmie Richard was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Galleria Drive and Gibson Road and may be in “mental distress” and need medical attention, police said.
Henderson police on Thursday asked for the public’s help finding a 79-year-old man missing since Wednesday who may need medical assistance.
Jimmie Richard was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Galleria Drive and Gibson Road, the Henderson Police Department said. He may be in “mental distress” and could need medical attention.
Richard may also be driving a 2011 black BMW 328i, police said.
He is 6 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.
The department asked anyone with information about Richard’s whereabouts to contact police at 702-267-5000.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.