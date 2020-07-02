Henderson police seek help finding missing 79-year-old man

Jimmie Richard was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Galleria Drive and Gibson Road and may be in “mental distress” and need medical attention, police said.

Jimmie Richard (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police on Thursday asked for the public’s help finding a 79-year-old man missing since Wednesday who may need medical assistance.

Jimmie Richard was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Galleria Drive and Gibson Road, the Henderson Police Department said. He may be in “mental distress” and could need medical attention.

Richard may also be driving a 2011 black BMW 328i, police said.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

The department asked anyone with information about Richard’s whereabouts to contact police at 702-267-5000.

