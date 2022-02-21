68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Henderson

Henderson police seek help finding missing girl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2022 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated February 20, 2022 - 5:30 pm
Ashlyn Sherre is about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 80 pounds. She was last seen the evening of Sa ...
Ashlyn Sherre is about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 80 pounds. She was last seen the evening of Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, outside the family residence near the Green Valley area on the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway and South Gibson Road, police stated. (Henderson Police Department)
Ashlyn Sherre is about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 80 pounds. She was last seen the evening of Sa ...
Ashlyn Sherre is about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 80 pounds. She was last seen the evening of Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, outside the family residence near the Green Valley area on the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway and South Gibson Road, police stated. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Ashlyn Sherre was last seen Saturday evening outside the family residence near the Green Valley area on the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway and South Gibson Road, police stated in a Sunday news release.

She is described as 4-foot-8, 80 pounds with green eyes and black hair with green tint mixed in. She was wearing a dark short sleeve short, purple skirt, black fishnet stockings and black boots.

The girl was being considered a voluntary runaway.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Justin Bieber cancels Las Vegas date; moves show to June
Justin Bieber cancels Las Vegas date; moves show to June
2
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
3
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
4
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Hillary Clinton’s greatest masterpiece
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Hillary Clinton’s greatest masterpiece
5
North Strip sees new vitality. ‘There’s a lot going on down here.’
North Strip sees new vitality. ‘There’s a lot going on down here.’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST