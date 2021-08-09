Henderson police seek public’s help to ID Lake Las Vegas drowning victim

Henderson police are seeking the public’s help as they work to identify a woman whose body was found in Lake Las Vegas in May.

A sketch of a woman who was found in Lake Las Vegas on May 17, 2021. She has so far gone unidentified. (Henderson Police Department)

Her body was found on May 17, when Henderson police and fire crews were called to the 20 block of Summer House Drive at about 3:25 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning in the Lake Las Vegas area, police said in a statement at the time.

Police have since determined that her death, an apparent drowning, was not considered suspicious. But she still has not been identified, Henderson police said in a recent Facebook post.

She was described as a white woman estimated to be in her 60s with short, red hair. Police said she was wearing multicolored leggings along with a gray, Christmas-themed shirt that had red long sleeves and a “Mistletoad” design on the front — which featured a toad in a Santa hat under some mistletoe — when she was found. She was also wearing slip-on athletic shoes, police said.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, she was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed about 137 pounds. She was found floating by kayakers in the lake near the residences, the database entry states.

Anyone with information may contact detective Michael Condratovich at 702-267-4750, the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

