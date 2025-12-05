Henderson police to target illegal electric motorcycle use

The Henderson Police Department said this week it has begun a campaign targeting illegal electric motorcycle use ahead of the holiday season.

Students ride electric scooters, skateboards and e-dirt bikes along Coronado Center Drive from Coronado High School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The vehicles can often be confused with e-bikes, which have become a popular method of transportation among children and teens. In 2025, Henderson police said they have responded to more than 40 crashes involving e-bikes, up from 25 for all of 2024, the department said in a news release Wednesday.

“E-bikes are often looked at as toys, but the reality is, these are a safety risk for both children and the drivers on our roads,” Henderson police said in the release. “It’s critical that parents know what they are buying and how to safely operate it to avoid serious injuries.”

Through Dec. 12, “HPD will be conducting a targeted enforcement of e-bikes and e-motorcycles” throughout the city, the release said.

Henderson police will cite e-motorcycle operators driving an unregistered or uninsured vehicle or driving without a license, according to the release. As opposed to lower-powered e-bikes or e-scooters, e-motorcycles have no pedals, a throttle and are capable of traveling over 28 mph.

The speed limit is 15 mph for e-bikes and e-scooters in Henderson city parks and on trails, police said. In addition to bolstered enforcement, police said they would also provide information to educate riders and parents the rules of e-bike use.

“If an e-bike has no pedals and uses a throttle, it is considered an e-motorcycle and is illegal,” police said in the release. “

“Legal e-bikes have pedal-assist and working pedals and can only drive up to 15mph at City parks and on trails,” the news release added.

Parents who allow their children to ride e-motorcycles illegally could face fines or penalties, according to the release. Riders could also be subject to the following fines, if an officer determines a violation:

—$415 for an unregistered motor vehicle

—$740 for not having proper insurance

—$415 for driving without a valid license

—$195 for riding without proper headgear and protective equipment

The Henderson Police Department urges parents to remind children to follow traffic laws, wear a properly fitted helmet, to stay visible and to choose safe routes. The department is also asking parents to research the kind of e-bike they are purchasing for their child, and to encourage safe riding habits.

