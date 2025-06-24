Henderson police unions at ‘impasse’ with city over new labor contract

The unions representing Henderson police officers and supervisors each declared an impasse with city leaders regarding a new labor contract.

The unions representing Henderson police officers and supervisors have each declared an impasse with city leaders regarding a new labor contract, a source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday.

The collective bargaining agreements the city of Henderson has with both the Henderson Police Officers’ Association and the Henderson Police Supervisors’ Association are set to expire June 30. And although nearly a week remains before the end of the agreement, city leaders for months have refused to engage in “meaningful” negotiations for a new labor contract, chiefly concerning wage increases and retirement contribution amounts, according to Andrew Regenbaum, a spokesman for both unions.

‘No other option’

Should the current labor agreement expire, Regenbaum said the unions would seek mediation and that they are not considering a strike.

“The unions were disappointed to have to take this measure but had no other option given the City’s refusal to engage in meaningful negotiations over a new contract,” Regenbaum told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, adding that city negotiators have not agreed to any proposal made by either union.

“The unions believe that if the City truly prioritizes public safety, it will return to negotiations with a true desire to negotiate a fair wage increase which reflects the cost of living challenges and PERS retirement increases endured by these officers,” he continued.

In an emailed statement, a Henderson city spokesperson confirmed city leaders have been in communication with the unions and said the city remains committed to what it said was good-faith bargaining.

“The City of Henderson values the contributions of all of its employees, including the police officers and police supervisors represented by HPOA and HPSA,” the statement read. The city has been bargaining in good faith with the unions, and we have met multiple times with each union for that purpose. Although no agreement has been reached so far, the City remains committed to the process of good faith bargaining.”

Metro unions hold similar grievance

News of the labor dispute comes as the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the largest police union in the Las Vegas Valley, and the primary labor organization representing Metropolitan Police Department employees, said it would consider striking if members were not given wage increases to offset an increased contribution rate for retirement accounts taking effect next month.

Starting in July, Nevada’s public sector employees will begin paying an increased contribution rate into their deferred compensation retirement plans offered through the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada.

Police and fire employees will pay a combined employee and employer contribution rate of 58.75 percent of gross pay — up from 50 percent previously — while non-police and fire workers will split a contribution rate of 33.5 percent with their employer. According to state law, any change in the contribution rate must be shared equally between the employee and employer, meaning police and fire employees must contribute at least 29.375 percent of their pay toward retirement.

In an email sent last Thursday to LVPPA members, president Steve Grammas said the 8.75 percent jump in the contribution rate, although split evenly between the employee and employer, would be in addition to a 2.6 percent cost-of-living raise also set to take effect in July. Still, Grammas said once the new contribution rate takes effect, Metro employees would see a nearly 2 percent net decrease to their pay.

Grammas said a net pay cut would and should be unacceptable to members, and he urged rank-and-file members to tell city and county officials they deserve a wage increase. Regenbaum on Monday said, similar to Grammas, that PERS contributions, cost-of-living increases and other nonmonetary issues will need to be addressed by the negotiators.

“Henderson is happy to accept the accolades and awards that the dedicated officers work so hard to achieve, but is not willing to pay them commensurately,” Regenbaum said. “Until the City does, manpower shortages in the form of vacant positions will continue to be the norm.”

