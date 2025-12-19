Henderson police unions call for censure of Councilwoman

Two Henderson police unions are calling for Councilwoman Monica Larson’s censure after she made ‘degrading’ comments about the department in an email renouncing an endorsement from one of them.

Man shot 5 times by Henderson police will be released from jail, says judge

Henderson Police Officers Association President Michael Goodwin speaks during a joint press conference held by the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the HPOA/HSOA Headquarters, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Police Supervisors President Charles Hedrick speaks during a joint press conference held by the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the HPOA/HSOA Headquarters, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers Executive Director Andrew Regenbaum speaks during a joint press conference held by the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the HPOA/HSOA Headquarters, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Police Protective Association director of government affairs John Abel speaks during a joint press conference held by the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the HPOA/HSOA Headquarters, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers Executive Director Andrew Regenbaum speaks during a joint press conference held by the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the HPOA/HSOA Headquarters, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Police Officers Association President Michael Goodwin speaks during a joint press conference held by the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the HPOA/HSOA Headquarters, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers Executive Director Andrew Regenbaum speaks during a joint press conference held by the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the HPOA/HSOA Headquarters, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Police Officers Association President Michael Goodwin speaks during a joint press conference held by the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the HPOA/HSOA Headquarters, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Henderson Police Department unions are calling for Councilwoman Monica Larson’s censure after she made what they described as “degrading” comments about the department in an email renouncing an endorsement from one of them, union leaders said Friday.

Flanked by representatives from several Southern Nevada police unions while at a news conference, Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers Executive Director Andrew Regenbaum said Larson’s Dec. 13 email to Henderson Police Officers Association President Michael Goodwin and others was inappropriate and shouldn’t be tolerated by law enforcement everywhere.

“Not only does she owe us an apology, but we’re waiting for the City Council in Henderson and the other elected officials to come out and take a public statement saying that it’s not acceptable and that they won’t stand for anyone in their ranks acting in that behavior,” Regenbaum said.

Regenbaum added the city recently showed “the ability to do censures,” when council members, inlcuding Larson, last month voted to censure Councilwoman Carrie Cox for uncharged allegations mentioned in a Metropolitan Police Department investigative report. Cox pleaded not guilty in November in Clark County District Court on a charge of monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation that involved Larson in January.

Larson said in her email that she had been met with “blatant disrespect and unprofessionalism” from officers and a union leader. She referenced a June 28 encounter with an officer who responded to a service call near her home. Larson wrote that the decision to renounce her HPOA endorsement stemmed from what she called a “presistent lack of integrity, professionalism and morality,” at the police department.

Regenbaum said on Tuesday the Henderson Police Supervisor’s Association also pulled its endorsement of Larson, whose term ends in 2029.

Larson did not immediately answer a message seeking comment.

Possible recall attempt

Regenbaum also floated the possibility trying to recall Larson.

“Perhaps a (recall) petition will be started by members of the community that finds this so despicable that we’ll get that petition started,” Regenbaum said. “There’ll be a recall election in the city of Henderson for that position.”

Henderson supervisors union president Charles Hedrick and the officers union president Michael Goodwin each said Friday they’re disappointed in the lack of response from Larson’s colleagues on the city council.

“To me, that’s louder than what she said,” Goodwin said of the council, referring to Larson’s email.

Hedrick said Larson’s email amounted to an attack on “every police officer” in Henderson.

“(Larson’s) anti-police rantings question the integrity and morals of every man and woman who wears a uniform,” Hedrick said.

Other law enforcement shows support

Along with several Henderson police officers and supervisors at Friday’s press conference, union representatives from police in North Las Vegas and Metro also attended.

“While Henderson has its own city, we share boundaries with Henderson, as we do with Las Vegas, and we help each other out,” Las Vegas Police Protective Association governmental affairs director John Abel said.

“It’s important for Henderson cops to know that the other cops in this city have their back.”

Regarding the June 28 encounter, Hedrick said Larson acted “entitled” and was seeking to gather information while officers were investigating.

“It kind of shows her character if she thinks she’s entitled to know the personal dealings of people within her neighborhood,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick added that a re-endorsement of Larson is unlikely but that he would like for Larson and union leaders to come together and find a way to work through their disagreement.

“I don’t know if you can rectify those things,” Hedrick said, referring to Larson’s comments. “But I would hope that we could be adults and come to some dort of agreement, agree to disagree, and at least be cordial enough to get things done.”

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.