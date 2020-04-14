Henderson police working armed barricade

Henderson police are working an armed barricade Monday evening.

Police said in a statement that a person is barricaded on the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive.

The scene was active as of 6:30 p.m., and police are advising people to avoid the area. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

