Henderson police working armed barricade
Henderson police are working an armed barricade Monday evening.
Police said in a statement that a person is barricaded on the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive.
The scene was active as of 6:30 p.m., and police are advising people to avoid the area. No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
