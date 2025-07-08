Henderson post office reopens after employees discover mercury

A USPS spokeswoman confirmed the Henderson Main Post Office had resumed full operations after roughly a half-tablespoon of mercury was discovered by employees.

A woman walks past a “closed” notice at the United States Post Office in Henderson after it fully reopened July 7, 2025. The post office had issued an emergency suspension of services on July 3, 2025, but the issues have since been resolved. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

A Henderson post office reopened Monday after a small amount of mercury was discovered, prompting an emergency response from law enforcement late last week.

U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Sherry Patterson confirmed Monday that the Henderson Main Post Office, located at 404 S. Boulder Highway, had resumed full operations after environmental officials on Sunday cleared the facility to reopen. The temporary closure occurred “out of an abundance of caution” after roughly a half-tablespoon of mercury was discovered by employees on Thursday.

Patterson noted the closure was not permanent and that shipping mercury or devices containing the metal is prohibited.

Henderson Fire Department officials were first dispatched to the area at 2:43 p.m. in reference to a hazardous materials call, city spokeswoman Madeleine Skains said. The building was evacuated, and the Metropolitan Police Department’s ARMOR Section assisted, according to an agency spokesperson.

