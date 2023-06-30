98°F
Henderson

Henderson receives gold-level certification from Bloomberg program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2023 - 6:57 pm
 
Aerial view of homes near Silver Springs Park in Henderson, Nevada on Saturday, February 16, 20 ...
Aerial view of homes near Silver Springs Park in Henderson, Nevada on Saturday, February 16, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Henderson was recently awarded a gold-level certification through Bloomberg Philanthropies’ What Works Cities certification program.

What Works Cities evaluates and certifies local governments for their use of data in city operations. The program, founded in 2017, advocates for city governments to integrate data into operations, and claims that more use of data helps inform policy decisions, better allocate city funding, improve local government services, evaluate the effectiveness of city programs, and better engage residents.

The program awarded Henderson its silver certification in 2021, citing the city’s use of data analysts for every department, resident feedback praising high quality of life, use of data to suspend water shutoffs and late fees during the pandemic and the city’s use of the Office of Performance and Innovation.

This year’s gold certification cited Henderson’s removal of ornamental grass and conversion to drought-tolerant grass in city parks.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said she wasn’t surprised by the certification, but is proud of the city’s performance nonetheless.

“It makes me very proud. I’ve been with the city since 1991 and I’ve seen it evolve and change and improve in my 30-plus years here,” Romero said.

Romero highlighted the city’s recent efforts to improve communication with residents, which she said is a priority of her administration.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

