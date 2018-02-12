Henderson recruiting firefighters

The process to become a firefighter includes a written exam, oral board and selection interviews, background investigation and psychological and medical examinations that include drug and alcohol screening.

Firefighter Donovan Kutsenda gives Edward Angulo, 6, and Chance Harridge, 12, a tour of the firetruck at Fire Station 98 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Henderson Fire Department is seeking recruits.

Applications will be accepted through JoinHendersonFire.com through March 12 and are limited to the first 1,800 candidates.

Residency of Henderson is not required, but applicants must meet the following qualifications:

— Have a high school diploma or equivalent

— Be at least 18 years old at the time of the written examination

— Have a valid Nevada or border state driver’s license (or obtain one within 30 days of starting the fire academy)

— Have emergency medical technician certification by the time of the chief’s interview

— Applicants also must show they have passed a physical ability test on or after Nov. 21, 2017

The process to become a firefighter includes a written exam, oral board and selection interviews, background investigation and psychological and medical examinations that include drug and alcohol screening.

Henderson Fire Fighter has a salary range of $50,989.12 to $87,214.40 ($17.51-$29.95 per hour), and includes a 56-hour work week.

