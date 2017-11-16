ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Henderson resident survey will help set 2018 plans

By SANDY LOPEZ LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
November 16, 2017 - 12:04 pm
 

Henderson residents are invited to take a citizen engagement survey to help the city prioritize services and identify key issues within the community.

The three-question survey will be open until Dec. 15. Results will be used to craft the city’s 2018 strategic plan, which serves as a blueprint for decision-making about city resources and services.

The survey is available online at cityofhenderson.com/survey, or on paper at Henderson City Hall and all city recreation centers and Henderson Police Department stations.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.

