Henderson sees jump in overdose deaths, promotes drug prevention

The city of Henderson is placing new emphasis on addressing drug abuse prevention.

On May 9, the city held a summit focusing on the dangers of fentanyl. A week later, the City Council passed changes to regulations for marijuana dispensaries in town and a measure that dedicates a portion of future title sales for marijuana dispensaries to drug prevention programs.

The council at its May 16 meeting praised Lisa Corrado, Henderson’s director of the community development and services department, for her efforts spearheading the fentanyl summit, which the council deemed a success.

“I think it’s critical that we continue to grow the awareness of the impact that fentanyl is having in our communities,” Councilman Jim Seebock said.

The city also has embarked on a video ad campaign to spread awareness of fentanyl’s dangers. Outside departments and organizations have asked to partner with the city after the summit and follow-up presentations have been requested.

Corrado said the city has made a concerted effort to focus on drug prevention and raising awareness of the dangers of drugs.

Henderson has seen an increase in drug overdose deaths similar to the national trend of more overdose deaths in recent years, Corrado said.

That trend, combined with the city’s focus on public health and additional resources gained during the pandemic, helped lead to the city’s recent focus on drug abuse prevention.

“The city has had this focus on the social determinants of health, then combined with the pandemic and opioid epidemic that led to this aggressive stance on drug prevention,” Corrado said.

Councilwoman Carrie Cox said the recent actions underscore the city’s commitment to public safety.

“This demonstrates our City Council’s dedication to addressing the fentanyl crisis, ensuring public safety and investing in initiatives that make a positive difference in our community,” Cox said.

