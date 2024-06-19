79°F
Henderson serves up strict new rules for street vendors

Street vendor Luis Serrano serves customers in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aerial view of homes near Raton Drive and Mescalero Trail in Henderson, Nevada in 2019. (Las Ve ...
Henderson asks BLM to sell land in western part of city
Man accused of firing 112 shots thought he was being robbed, police say
Joseph Ebner (Henderson Police Department)
Man faces more than 100 charges in Henderson shooting spree
Twins accused of fireworks attacks at LDS church indicted on bevy of felonies
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2024 - 12:58 pm
 
Updated June 19, 2024 - 5:00 pm

Street vendors in the city of Henderson are now limited to setting up shop for just 30 minutes in one location.

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed the new ordinance. Vendors also must obtain a license, with an annual fee of $150, and obtain a health district permit to sell food in Henderson.

“We’ve had situations like this before where people would tell us we wouldn’t be able to sell and that we had to move. It takes a lot of time for us and a lot of time for our workers,” said Galilea Jimenez, 21, who runs Hot Dogs Sonora Style, a food stand, with her father.

“I’m sure it would affect us… It’s not only us, it’ll affect other businesses as well. We have employers to pay and moneywise, it’s hard to keep people happy,” she added.

Other new regulations included in the ordinance are: vendors are not allowed to operate within 1,500 feet of a hotel or sport event facility that has a capacity of 5,000 people; within 500 feet of any city park, trails or recreational facilities; or any entertainment district, including the Water Street Entertainment District.

Vendors also cannot play music that could bring attention to their businesses nor are they allowed to have any signs other than a menu, according to the ordinance. And vendors are not allowed to block any entrances or pathways for disabled people and they can’t impede pedestrian traffic. For every violation of this ordinance, vendors could face up to $500 in fines. Violations could also have vendors’ licenses suspended or revoked.

The ordinance follows a similar ordinance passed by Clark County Commissioners in April. Language from the Clark County ordinance is almost the same as Henderson’s but puts more limits on street vendors with their 30 minute time limit per location.

In the Clark County Commission meeting, sidewalk vendors urged commissioners to rethink the ordinance, citing that if they are not allowed to operate in populated areas like parks and schools, they put themselves in more risk of theft by selling in less populated areas.

Food trucks are not subject to this ordinance on street vendors. They fall under the mobile food vendor definition, according to City of Henderson Municipal Code Chapter 4.72.010.

The cities of North Las Vegas and Las Vegas are expected to vote on similar street vendor ordinances.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.

