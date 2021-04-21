Henderson settles park construction dispute with major developer

Under the new agreement, the development will withdraw a lawsuit that it filed against the city this month.

The Henderson City Council voted Tuesday, April 20, 2021, to settle a dispute with a major mixed-use development over the developer’s failure to meet a park construction deadline. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson City Council voted Tuesday to settle a dispute with a major mixed-use development over the developer’s failure to meet a park construction deadline.

Union Village LLC filed a lawsuit against Henderson this month, claiming the city was trying to “strong-arm” it into agreeing to contract terms that benefit the city. Jeffrey Barr, a lawyer for Union Village, said last week that the city was trying to use the park dispute to renegotiate a deal that was already struck.

Under an agreement approved by the City Council on Tuesday, the lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Michelle Romero abstained from voting because she is a consultant for Union Village. All other council members approved the new agreement.

”It’s my hope that this deal provides a fresh start and the foundation for a more productive relationship with Union Village going forward,” City Attorney Nicholas Vaskov told council members at the meeting.

In a statement, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said the city’s goal is ensuring residents receive the economic and community benefits of development in the area.

The park must be completed by June 1, and 11 acres of the project will be restricted to “medical and wellness uses,” Vaskov told council members.

Union Village will also see a decrease in an incentive that allows it to collect tax revenue generated by the project, Vaskov told council members. That decrease kicks in at the beginning of 2022.

Union Village co-founders Gary Holland and Craig Johnson said in a statement Tuesday that it is their “immediate intent” to withdraw the lawsuit.

“We are pleased with the City Council members’ approval of the agreement between the City of Henderson and Union Village, as confirmed during this evening’s meeting,” the statement reads. “This action enables Union Village to proceed with all aspects of the project.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.