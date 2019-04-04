Henderson shelter offering discounted pet adoptions

Adoption costs will be reduced up to 75 percent and will include routine vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, microchipping and registration, and rabies tag or Henderson pet license, according to the city of Henderson.

The Henderson Animal Care and Control facility will offer a substantial discount for cat, dog and rabbit adoptions on Saturday.

The cost for cats and kittens, normally $80, will be cut to $20 for Henderson residents and $40 for nonresidents.

Dogs and puppies, normally $90, will be $22.50 for Henderson residents and $45 for nonresidents.

Rabbits, normally $35, will be $8.75 for Henderson residents and $17.50 for nonresidents.

Adoption costs include routine vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, microchipping and registration, and rabies tag or Henderson pet license, the city said.

Current pet owners who want to adopt an animal must provide current rabies vaccination and spay or neuter paperwork for other pets not already licensed in Henderson.

The adoption event will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but animals must be selected by 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 300 E. Galleria Drive, east of Boulder Highway.

For more information, call 702-267-4970.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.