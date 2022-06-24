Henderson Spaghetti Bowl revamp project attracts concern, support

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be moving forward with a $335 million project after hearing from members of the public.

Henderson resident Lance Plautz points at a preview image for the Henderson Interchange Project in the Lifeguard Arena Center Ice Room on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Henderson. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NDOT assistant project manager Dallas Affleck discusses the Henderson Interchange Project with resident Bob Wilson in the Lifeguard Arena Center Ice Room on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Henderson. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NDOT project manager David Bowers speaks during a presentation to members of the public for the Henderson Interchange Project in the Lifeguard Arena Center Ice Room on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Henderson. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An aerial photo of the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl taken April, 2, 2019. (NDOT)

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be moving forward with the $335 million “Henderson Spaghetti Bowl” project after hearing from residents Thursday.

The Henderson Interchange Project — which is expected to address traffic volume and improve safety in the area connecting the 215 Beltway to Interstate 11 — attracted questions and concerns from Henderson residents. About 50 people attended the public information meeting at the Lifeguard Arena Center Ice Room for a presentation on the project.

“We are very happy with today’s meeting, and we had a lot of people come out in support of the project,” said David Bowers, NDOT project manager. “We obviously know that there is going to be some frustrations during the construction period, and adjacent neighbors are going to have some issues during that construction especially.”

Henderson resident Sally Uribe said she has had car parts from crashes along the highway land in her backyard. She said NDOT officials did not answer her questions about how this could be alleviated.

“The meeting went terrible,” Uribe said. “Some of my questions were about air quality and current crashes.”

Some residents were unhappy about constructions workers possibly being able to see into their backyards.

“The carpenters support it,” said Steven Dudley, lead representative for the Carpenters Local 1977. “This will be (work for) hundreds of workers here in the valley, feeding their families for a couple of years to come and that money goes right back into the local economy.”

NDOT does not have plans to host another in-person meeting, but the department will allow public comments through an online forum from June 23 to July 22.

